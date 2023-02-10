IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Burt Bacharach, legendary pop composer, dead at 94 years old

Nightly News

Burt Bacharach, legendary pop composer, dead at 94 years old

Legendary composer Burt Bacharach, known for his pop hits, has died at 94 years old. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz reflects on his career and legacy.Feb. 10, 2023

