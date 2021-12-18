Businesses, schools, venues shuttering as U.S. Covid cases rise
02:45
Share this -
copied
The Rockettes and some Broadway shows are canceling performances, while the NFL and NHL are postponing some games after a cluster of outbreaks. The White House is urging Americans to get vaccinated and emphasizing the critical need for booster shots.Dec. 18, 2021
City devastated by past tornado offers recovery roadmap
01:49
Doctor shares advice for healthy holiday gatherings amid Covid concerns
01:27
Now Playing
Businesses, schools, venues shuttering as U.S. Covid cases rise
02:45
UP NEXT
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in trial over killing of Daunte Wright
02:00
Social media threats cancel classes and put schools on high alert