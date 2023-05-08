IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Protesters arrested after demanding justice for deadly subway chokehold

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    California closer to possibly paying descendants of enslaved people in reparations

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Floodwaters drive new gold rush in California

    01:46

  • Biden announces new travel compensation plan for flight delays and cancellations

    01:39

  • Alex Murdaugh admits to lying about housekeeper’s death

    01:40

  • Texas driver accused of plowing SUV into migrants is charged with manslaughter

    02:32

  • Texas mall shooter had disturbing online history and Nazi-inspired tattoos, investigators say

    03:26

  • Trump and Caroll’s lawyers face off in closing arguments

    01:31

  • Man plows car into group of pedestrians near Texas shelter housing migrants, killing 7

    01:50

  • New graduate to work at the same prosthetics center that helped her after terrible accident

    02:10

  • Protesters call for charges in chokehold death of man on subway

    02:07

  • Why are there so many mass shootings this year?

    03:04

  • Survivors share experiences after deadly mass shooting at Texas outlet mall

    01:41

  • Community mourns after gunman kills 8 at Texas outlet mall

    03:24

  • Attorney identifies NYC subway rider who put Jordan Neely into deadly chokehold

    00:39

  • Americans travel to London to celebrate King Charles’ coronation

    01:19

  • FDA weighing first over-the-counter birth control pill

    01:28

  • U.S. economy adds 253,000 jobs in April

    02:05

  • Coronation of King Charles III set to take place in London tomorrow

    01:47

  • Homeland Security secretary visits border ahead of Title 42 ending

    01:26

Nightly News

California closer to possibly paying descendants of enslaved people in reparations

02:33

The California Reparations Task Force was created to address systemic racism against African Americans caused by the enduring legacy of slavery. Now, they are debating who is eligible and what is owed to descendants of enslaved people. NBC News’ Dana Griffin shares one family’s journey toward discovering their own history.May 8, 2023

  • Protesters arrested after demanding justice for deadly subway chokehold

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    California closer to possibly paying descendants of enslaved people in reparations

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Floodwaters drive new gold rush in California

    01:46

  • Biden announces new travel compensation plan for flight delays and cancellations

    01:39

  • Alex Murdaugh admits to lying about housekeeper’s death

    01:40

  • Texas driver accused of plowing SUV into migrants is charged with manslaughter

    02:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All