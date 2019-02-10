California community hopes steel nets will protect against mudslides

California community hopes steel nets will protect against mudslides01:36
Residents in an area with high risk of mudslides believe steel mesh nets from Switzerland are the key to stopping the next deadly tragedy. They function as a “shock absorber” to stop rocks from bursting through.
Sound of success: Visit the Tennessee university shaping Grammy nominees02:15
California community hopes steel nets will protect against mudslides01:36
Finland’s basic income experiment finds cash boosted well-being but not employment01:51
Virginia landowner’s decade-long fight to mine uranium now before Supreme Court02:04
Attorney for National Enquirer publisher denies Jeff Bezos’ blackmail allegation01:13
Tax code changes leave many Americans with unhappy returns01:34