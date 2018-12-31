Nightly News

California power company could face murder charges if found liable for wildfires

01:19

Two months after the most destructive wildfire in California history tore through the town of Paradise, the state attorney general says public utility PG&E could face murder charges if found criminally liable for the inferno.Dec. 31, 2018

  • Former NFL player Warrick Dunn makes dreams come true for families in need

    01:22

  • Alabama State University dance team champions self-confidence

    01:25

  • Hospitals to list prices under new law

    01:40

  • 2019 kicks off with New Horizons flyby in what could be big year for space exploration

    01:29

  • World rings in New Year as some festivities marked by chaos and violence

    01:21

  • Baby found alive after Russian apartment gas explosion

    01:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All