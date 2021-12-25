California’s Napa Valley hit hard by historic drought
Napa Valley, America’s premier wine-growing region, has suffered through California’s driest rainfall year in more than a century. At Beckstoffer Vineyards, Jim Lincoln had to run operations with some reservoirs practically empty. He’s now irrigating his vines with recycled wastewater. Dec. 25, 2021
