Nightly News

California town leads the electric car revolution

02:27

The town of Huron, California, was once a transportation desert, but now is a part of the electric vehicle revolution. The mayor started a nonprofit to provide free or low-cost rides to residents there. It is now one among the cities with the most electric vehicle charging stations per capita.April 23, 2022

