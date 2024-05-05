Campus clashes continue as graduation season begins

The number of arrests on college campuses continues to grow. Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested Saturday at the University of Virginia. Meanwhile, the LAPD cleared out the encampment at USC this morning after the university told demonstrators that they were violating the law. With graduation season beginning and some commencement ceremonies already facing disruptions, schools are grappling with whether to change their plans. NBC News’ Adrienne Broaddus reports on the campus tensions.May 5, 2024