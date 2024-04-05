IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Can artificial intelligence help people with their mental health?
April 5, 202402:29
Nightly News

Can artificial intelligence help people with their mental health?

02:29

As America's mental health crisis grows, some are experimenting with artificial intelligence -- talking to a machine -- as an adjunct to traditional therapy. Daniel Toker, a neuroscientist, says it can be a useful tool. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, cautions that it's not a replacement for mental health treatment by a human. The American Psychological Association says it's concerned because of the risk that A.I. could provide inaccurate information. NBC News' Erin McLauglin reports.April 5, 2024

