Can scientists bring a natural wonder back to life?

NBC News’ Kerry Sanders joins researchers to see if their big ocean experiment worked. But in order to determine if it was a success, they have to go SCUBA diving at night, and only during a full moon. Two years ago, the Pentagon gave researchers at the University of Miami a $7.5 million contract to artificially grow coral engineered to resist the challenges of climate change. They then transplanted that coral to the ocean floor. The question now is: did it work?Sept. 18, 2022