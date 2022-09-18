IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The last of the queue at Westminster Hall

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Can scientists bring a natural wonder back to life?

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants

    01:31

  • How are small towns bracing for large migrant influxes?

    01:48

  • More than a billion expected to watch the queen’s funeral

    02:22

  • A moment of silence for the queen

    02:19

  • Hurricane Fiona wipes out Puerto Rico’s power

    01:53

  • Some are spending hundreds or thousands to keep their kids in youth sports

    02:26

  • Investigators search for more bodies in Ukrainian town’s mass grave

    02:15

  • Buses from Texas arrive at New York’s Port Authority carrying migrants

    02:36

  • The dozens of officers and first responders welcoming a 5-year-old to kindergarten

    02:11

  • MET plans to deploy greatest number of officers in its history for Queen’s funeral

    02:06

  • Tropical Storm Fiona heading towards Puerto Rico, potentially forming into a hurricane by tomorrow

    01:49

  • Prince William and Harry hold vigil at Westminster

    02:14

  • Biden holds first in-person meetings with families of Americans detained in Russia

    01:48

  • Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis now going to Massachusetts military base

    01:42

  • Over 400 bodies found buried in liberated Ukrainian town

    02:16

  • Holiday airfares are soaring as more people take to the skies

    01:40

  • Special Master appointed in Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation

    00:53

  • California signs bill to rank and name extreme heat events

    02:30

Nightly News

Can scientists bring a natural wonder back to life?

02:12

NBC News’ Kerry Sanders joins researchers to see if their big ocean experiment worked. But in order to determine if it was a success, they have to go SCUBA diving at night, and only during a full moon. Two years ago, the Pentagon gave researchers at the University of Miami a $7.5 million contract to artificially grow coral engineered to resist the challenges of climate change. They then transplanted that coral to the ocean floor. The question now is: did it work?Sept. 18, 2022

  • The last of the queue at Westminster Hall

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Can scientists bring a natural wonder back to life?

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants

    01:31

  • How are small towns bracing for large migrant influxes?

    01:48

  • More than a billion expected to watch the queen’s funeral

    02:22

  • A moment of silence for the queen

    02:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All