Canada trucker protests impacting U.S. manufacturing
01:31
Truckers and their supporters are protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates by clogging international bridges. The resulting parts shortage has forced General Motors to cancel shifts at a Michigan assembly plant.Feb. 11, 2022
UP NEXT
NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with President Biden
08:46
Sources: White House records show gaps in Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 6
02:03
Biden on Supreme Court nominee: he's done a 'deep dive' on 'about four people'
01:14
New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates
02:28
Goodell says NFL will address allegations of racist hiring practices
01:41
McCarthy responds to RNC’s Jan. 6 ‘legitimate political discourse’ characterization