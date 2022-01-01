Canceled flights cause travel chaos for busy holiday weekend
More than 1,500 flights were canceled and another 2,700 delayed on New Year’s Eve, with the pandemic and severe weather contributing to the chaos. An expert tells NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard that passengers should expect the disruptions to continue.Jan. 1, 2022
