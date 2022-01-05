Capitol police chief on what has changed since Jan 6. attack
With $100 million from Congress, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger started reforming the department in July. He speaks with NBC News’ Garrett Haake about staffing issues, security improvements and more. Jan. 5, 2022
