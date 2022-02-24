Captive helps end hostage standoff at Amsterdam Apple store
01:30
An armed 27-year-old man stormed Apple’s Amsterdam flagship store with a weapon, beginning a nearly five hour standoff with police. When the gunman chased after a fleeing hostage, police hit the suspect with a car.Feb. 24, 2022
