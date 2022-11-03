IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Car prices decrease after peaking in July

01:44

Car prices nationwide are cooling, down an average $574 from their peak in July after the supply-chain crisis made it almost impossible to buy one. NBC News’ Jacob Ward has expert advice if you're in the market.Nov. 3, 2022

