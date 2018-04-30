Feedback
Caravan of migrants readies for immigration showdown at U.S. border

 

The group of Central Americans was met at the U.S. border by supporters and protesters as they waited to turn themselves in and seek asylum.

U.S. News

Video

Immigration
Cincinnati teen Kyle Plush's suffocation death in van to spur changes at 911 center

U.S. news
Women addicted to opioids turn to sex work in West Virginia

U.S. news
Correspondents group criticizes comedian Michelle Wolf for remarks at annual dinner

White House
Sprint and T-Mobile to combine in deal that could reshape the U.S. wireless landscape

U.S. news

World News

North Korea's vow to shut Punggye-ri nuclear site appears mostly symbolic

North Korea
Kabul suicide attacks kill 21, including several journalists

World
Video

World
North Korea vows to close nuclear site in May, adjust its time zone

World
Pompeo, in Saudi Arabia, talks tough on Iran, Gulf dispute

World
Nightly Reads

