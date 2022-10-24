IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lions rescued from Ukrainian war zone arrive at new Colorado home

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    Cars and trucks are growing larger – and so are their dangerous blind zones

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Kanye West’s antisemitic comments spur companies to cut ties

    02:01

  • Russian attacks leave Ukraine’s electric and water grids on the brink of collapse

    01:18

  • Rishi Sunak to become U.K.’s third prime minister in three months

    01:00

  • Students’ math and reading scores fall, adding evidence of pandemic disruptions, report finds

    01:58

  • Covid, flu and RSV converge, fueling concerns of a winter ‘tripledemic’

    02:23

  • Gunman kills two at St. Louis high school

    02:27

  • The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond

    02:22

  • Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”

    03:03

  • South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shots

    00:46

  • Governor Hochul promises cameras in each subway car amid rising crime underground

    02:09

  • Americans are fired up more than ever for midterms

    02:05

  • Two nurses killed in maternity ward shooting

    01:59

  • Ukraine appearing ready to retake Kherson

    01:51

  • A state trooper’s retirement surprise

    02:12

  • Deadline nears for public to weigh in on airline seat sizes

    02:35

  • Buried car discovered in yard of multi-million dollar mansion

    01:42

  • More than a million Ukrainians left without power after Russian attacks, says President Zelenskyy 

    01:51

  • Early voting begins in battleground Nevada

    02:10

Nightly News

Cars and trucks are growing larger – and so are their dangerous blind zones

02:59

As larger vehicles like SUVs and trucks grow in popularity and size, so are the number of deadly so-called “frontover” crashes striking children, often in a driveway, garage or parking lot. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen reports on the troubling new data and illustrates how dangerous the blind zones in front of massive cars can be.Oct. 24, 2022

  • Lions rescued from Ukrainian war zone arrive at new Colorado home

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    Cars and trucks are growing larger – and so are their dangerous blind zones

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Kanye West’s antisemitic comments spur companies to cut ties

    02:01

  • Russian attacks leave Ukraine’s electric and water grids on the brink of collapse

    01:18

  • Rishi Sunak to become U.K.’s third prime minister in three months

    01:00

  • Students’ math and reading scores fall, adding evidence of pandemic disruptions, report finds

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All