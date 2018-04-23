Feedback
Cautious optimism after North Korea says it’s suspending nuclear program

 

President Trump dialed back his expectations on Twitter, saying the U.S. is “a long way from conclusion on North Korea,” while a White House official repeated its goal for negotiations as “full denuclearization.”

Silent no more: Inside the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal

EXCLUSIVE
Four people killed at Nashville Waffle House as police hunt gunman

U.S. news
Tornadoes, strong winds injure four in southern Alabama

Weather
Nightly News full broadcast (April 22nd)
U.S. news
Sen. Whitehouse has made more than 200 speeches about climate change
Congress

World News

'Accidental Americans' living abroad fight tax bill from Uncle Sam

Business News
Cautious optimism after North Korea says it’s suspending nuclear program
North Korea
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle help make Britain's monarchy modern

Even before wedding, Meghan Markle injects new life into ancient institution

World
Nicaragua cancels social security changes after unrest kills 26

World
Despite delay, experts say any evidence in suspected Syria chemical attack likely remains

World
Nightly Reads

'Accidental Americans' living abroad fight tax bill from Uncle Sam

Business News

