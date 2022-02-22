CDC could change mask guidance as Covid cases decline
01:39
A dramatic drop in hospitalizations and decline in infections could lead to the CDC rolling back national masking guidance this week. In states like California and New York, there is pressure to remove masks in schools, despite low vaccination rates for kids and the CDC’s guidance to keep them.Feb. 22, 2022
Gas prices rising amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
01:48
Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent
04:14
Putin addresses Russia on national TV about Ukraine crisis
01:35
Now Playing
CDC could change mask guidance as Covid cases decline
01:39
UP NEXT
England to end nearly all Covid restrictions as Queen Elizabeth II tests positive
01:30
At least six attacked on NYC subway after new safety plan announced