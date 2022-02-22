IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

CDC could change mask guidance as Covid cases decline

01:39

A dramatic drop in hospitalizations and decline in infections could lead to the CDC rolling back national masking guidance this week. In states like California and New York, there is pressure to remove masks in schools, despite low vaccination rates for kids and the CDC’s guidance to keep them.Feb. 22, 2022

