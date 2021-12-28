CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half
03:02
NBC News’ Sam Brock has the breaking details on the CDC’s new guidance for isolation and quarantine for those who test positive for Covid-19. The change comes as there is a national crisis over the inadequate supply of Covid-19 tests. President Biden acknowledged his administration has “more work to do” to expand access.Dec. 28, 2021
