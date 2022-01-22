CDC data shows Covid booster shots highly protective
02:35
The CDC cited new data showing booster shots are at least 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations. This comes as hospitals in some states across the West face a crushing wave of new Covid-19 cases.Jan. 22, 2022
