BREAKING: Judge rejects Hunter Biden's bid to dismiss the federal gun charges against him

CDC investigating botulism-like illnesses linked to Botox
April 12, 202401:31

NBC News has identified a dozen confirmed or suspected cases of botulism-like illnesses in five states. The cases stem from Botox injections given in non-medical settings, health officials say. NBC News' Anne Thompson reports.April 12, 2024

