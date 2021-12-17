CDC predicts holiday surge in Covid cases

Already facing a wave of delta cases of Covid-19, hospitals are now bracing for an outbreak of omicron. By Christmas week, the CDC predicts, the combination of variants could skyrocket cases by 55 percent.Dec. 17, 2021
