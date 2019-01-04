Nightly News

CDC warns flu cases on the rise

01:09

According to the CDC, the number of states with widespread flu is now 24, more than double from last week. This year, the swine flu is responsible for the majority of cases, particularly in those under 40.Jan. 4, 2019

  • Two patients receive rare triple-organ transplants

    01:15

  • Lawsuit alleges The Weather Channel app profited off user location data

    01:10

  • Manhunt in Las Vegas for driver who killed salon worker over $35 manicure

    01:04

  • Florida student accused of cheating after SAT score improves

    01:10

  • Fiery head on collision on Florida highway kills 5 children, 2 truck drivers

    01:11

  • Ellen DeGeneres stands by Kevin Hart, pushing for him to take center stage at the Oscars

    01:41

