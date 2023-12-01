IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Cease-fire in Gaza will extend at least through tomorrow, Israeli military says

Nightly News

Cease-fire in Gaza will extend at least through tomorrow, Israeli military says

03:39

The Israeli military says the truce in Gaza will extend at least through tomorrow to allow more hostages to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Meanwhile near Jerusalem, three Israelis were killed in a Hamas attack at a bus stop. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports.Dec. 1, 2023

