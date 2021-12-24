IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Challenges facing foster kids aging out of the system

03:43

Dimitri Dunn is one of the nearly 25,000 kids poised to age out of the foster care system. NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden has an in-depth look at the challenges they face and speaks with Franco Vega, the founder and CEO of the Right Way Foundation, about his mission to support those in need of assistance.Dec. 24, 2021

