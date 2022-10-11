IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Charges against Adnan Syed officially dropped

01:31

Baltimore prosecutors officially dropped charges against Adnan Syed, who spent more than half his life behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend Hae Min Lee, chronicled in the podcast “Serial.” NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest on the case after new updates with DNA evidence.Oct. 11, 2022

