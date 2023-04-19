IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis tries to shore up GOP support as questions mount over potential presidential run

    01:52

  • Biden and GOP showdown over national debt ceiling

    01:55

  • How climate change is putting endangered North Atlantic right whales at heightened risk

    02:28

  • Netflix ending DVD-by-mail service on September 29th

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Cheerleader shot after friend approached wrong car in grocery lot

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon warns unidentified aerial objects could be spy drones

    01:46

  • Sweet 16 shooting suspect and motive still unknown

    01:43

  • Third suspect arrested in NYC gay bar deaths

    02:08

  • Fox News to pay $787.5 million to Dominion in lawsuit settlement

    03:41

  • Fan finds artistic masterpieces in sports moments

    01:48

  • Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court

    01:34

  • Suspect who killed Kaylin Gillis in wrong driveway charged with murder

    01:43

  • Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl out on bail

    02:22

  • Bills’ Damar Hamlin cleared to return to football

    01:30

  • Homeowner faces criminal charges after 16-year-old Ralph Yarl shooting

    03:01

  • Boston Marathon bombing survivor shares how Marine veteran helped his recovery

    03:02

  • Allies criticize U.S. handling of top secret documents after massive leak

    02:32

  • Three Americans missing in waters off Mexico

    01:28

  • Melanoma study finds mRNA vaccine combined with standard treatment could reduce recurrence

    01:36

  • Chemical exposure concerns growing across U.S.

    01:51

Nightly News

Cheerleader shot after friend approached wrong car in grocery lot

03:38

High school cheerleader Payton Washington was shot after a stranger opened fire on her and three friends in the parking lot of a grocery store outside Austin, Texas. The incident follows two other recent shootings tied to innocent mistakes like approaching the wrong car or home. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports.April 19, 2023

  • DeSantis tries to shore up GOP support as questions mount over potential presidential run

    01:52

  • Biden and GOP showdown over national debt ceiling

    01:55

  • How climate change is putting endangered North Atlantic right whales at heightened risk

    02:28

  • Netflix ending DVD-by-mail service on September 29th

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Cheerleader shot after friend approached wrong car in grocery lot

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon warns unidentified aerial objects could be spy drones

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All