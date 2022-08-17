Cheney ‘thinking’ about presidential run following loss in primary

Rep. Liz Cheney, who has been heavily scrutinized by former President Trump over her involvement in the January 6th committee, overwhelmingly lost to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman. In response, the former president took to social media to say that Cheney can now “finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion.” Cheney is “thinking” about a potential run for president.Aug. 17, 2022