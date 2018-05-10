Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Chicago jazz passed on to a new generation

 

A program through the Jazz Institute of Chicago pairs professionals with aspiring young musicians.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

'Allergy explosion' across much of the country linked to climate change

'Allergy explosion' caused by record-levels of pollen

Allergies
Crooner Chris Brown sued by woman who says she was raped at his house

Chris Brown sued by woman over orgy

U.S. news
Trump greets American detainees freed from North Korea

Trump greets 'really great' Americans freed from North Korea

BREAKING
Michael Cohen says Stormy Daniels' lawyer mixed him up with namesakes

Identity crisis? Michael Cohen says Stormy lawyer released other guys' records

U.S. news
Novartis official: Michael Cohen was 'promising access' after Trump election

Drug company official: Michael Cohen was 'promising access' after Trump election

Donald Trump

World News

Trump greets American detainees freed from North Korea

Trump greets 'really great' Americans freed from North Korea

BREAKING
Israel strikes 'dozens' of Iranian targets in Syria

Israel strikes 'dozens' of Iranian targets in Syria

World
American detainees freed from North Korea are back in U.S.

Three Americans freed from North Korea back in U.S.

World
Gender 'X': Ontario issues its first 'nonbinary' birth certificate

Gender 'X': Ontario issues its first 'nonbinary' birth certificate

OUT Politics and Policy
Khamenei: Trump will ‘will turn into ashes and food for worms’
Video

Khamenei: Trump will ‘will turn into ashes and food for worms’

Mideast
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

'Allergy explosion' across much of the country linked to climate change

'Allergy explosion' caused by record-levels of pollen

Allergies
Chicago's gun-torn South Side sees reason for hope as shootings drop

How Chicago is fighting gun violence — and may be winning

U.S. news
There are spot shortages of EpiPens. What should you do?

FDA says EpiPens, Adrenaclicks in short supply

Health news
After losing both legs, soldier in famous viral photo recovers with sled hockey

After losing both legs, soldier in famous viral photo recovers with sled hockey

Veterans
Restaurant menu label rules go into effect

How many calories? Now menus must tell you

Health news
advertisement