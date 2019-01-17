Nightly News

Chicago officers cleared of charges they tried to cover up evidence in Laquan McDonald killing

01:10

Officer Thomas Gaffney, former officer Joseph Walsh and former Detective David March were acquitted of charges that they tried to cover up evidence to protect fellow officer Jason Van Dyke, later convicted of murder in the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.Jan. 17, 2019

