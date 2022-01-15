Chicago’s oldest hot dog stand’s special community connection
On a typical day, the line at Dave’s Red Hots – the oldest hot dog stand in Chicago – is out the door. NBC News’ Kevin Tibbles stops by to hear from customers and staff about their years of memories at the community staple.Jan. 15, 2022
