Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Children found in New Mexico compound were being trained to commit school shootings
Court documents allege the 11 children were trained to carry out school shootings with assault weapons on the west side of the property. Officials describe the adults, who are believed to be the parents of the children, as Muslim extremists.
Nightly News
10 million Mustangs: Iconic car celebrates a major milestone01:22
New study shows inducing labor may help some women avoid C-sections01:27
Insurance a hurdle for California homeowners hoping to rebuild after devastating wildfires01:44
Critics blast spending by foreign governments and political groups at Trump’s DC hotel02:55
Trump admin sanctions Russia for poisoning of ex-spy and his daughter01:45
Video shows Nashville police officer fatally shoot man as he runs from traffic stop01:38
Play All