Children found in New Mexico compound were being trained to commit school shootings

Court documents allege the 11 children were trained to carry out school shootings with assault weapons on the west side of the property. Officials describe the adults, who are believed to be the parents of the children, as Muslim extremists.Aug.08.2018

