Chilling details into man accused of throwing child off Mall of America balcony

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda has been charged with attempted murder -- first degree premeditated -- after admitting he threw a 5-year-old boy off a balcony inside the Mall of America. According to court documents, he told police the day before that he had “come to the Mall that day looking for someone to kill, but it did not work out.”

