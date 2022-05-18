IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chilling new details from Buffalo store employee who spoke to suspect the day before he opened fire

Nightly News

Chilling new details from Buffalo store employee who spoke to suspect the day before he opened fire

01:31

As investigators look into the deadly Buffalo mass shooting, another Tops supermarket employee is detailing their encounter with the 18-year-old suspect – saying she asked him to leave the store the day before the shooting because he was soliciting. A 911 dispatcher is now on administrative leave after hanging up on an employee who called for help during the massacre.May 18, 2022

    Chilling new details from Buffalo store employee who spoke to suspect the day before he opened fire

