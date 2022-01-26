China adds new restrictions to contain Covid ahead of Olympics
With 10 days until the Winter Olympics, China is adding new restrictions to contain Covid cases, including sealing off neighborhoods in Beijing and mass testing 2 million people. Athletes and officials are confined to a “closed loop” of hotels and venues accessible only to them.Jan. 26, 2022
