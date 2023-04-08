IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Army staff sergeant’s reunion with kids accompanied by school marching band and more good news

    03:06

  • Multiple states consider increasing speed limits

    02:00

  • Pope Francis leads Easter vigil Mass after missing outdoor procession on Friday

    00:41
    China begins military exercises off coast of Taiwan

    01:54
    Top-secret military leaks raise national security concerns

    01:51

  • DOJ plans to appeal Texas ruling on abortion pill

    02:00

  • Activists express outrage after Texas judge’s ruling on abortion pill

    02:48

  • Tech exec Bob Lee tried getting help after being stabbed, video shows

    01:42

  • Texas judge suspends Mifepristone approval, Idaho lawmakers heighten abortion restrictions

    03:00

  • Son forgives father’s murderer 24 years later

    04:03

  • Pediatricians sounding alarm on infants sharing beds with parents after spike in cases

    01:33

  • Clarence Thomas speaks out after report reveals lavish vacations paid for by top GOP donor

    02:00

  • Israeli-Palestinian tensions soar amid new wave of violence

    01:16

  • Two Black Tennessee lawmakers expelled over gun reform protests

    02:28

  • Tennessee GOP expels two Democrats for participation in gun protest

    03:28

  • Biden admin blames troubled Afghanistan withdrawal on Trump in new report

    02:06

  • U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan despite Chinese threats

    01:43

  • EPA addresses toxic plant emitting chemicals next to Louisiana elementary school

    02:42

  • Car payments soaring to record levels nationwide

    01:30

  • Abortion fight heats up across the country

    01:46

China begins military exercises off coast of Taiwan

01:54

China has begun a series of military exercises off the coast of Taiwan following days of high-level talks between the United States and Taiwan. More than 71 planes crossed into the self-governed island’s airspace. Beijing said the military action is a warning against the Taiwan independence separatist forces' collusion and provocation with external forces. NBC News’ Courtney Kube reports.April 8, 2023

