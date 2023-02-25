IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

China building up its military presence in the South China Sea amid rising tensions with U.S.

02:14

During a high-stakes U.S. surveillance flight, NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer gets a rare chance to see China’s military buildup just weeks after the U.S. shot down the Chinese spy balloon. A Chinese fighter jet came within 500 feet of the U.S. aircraft, as tensions flare up between the two superpowers.Feb. 25, 2023

