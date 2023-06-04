IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FAA under pressure to update emergency evacuation standards for airlines

    01:56

  • Prince Harry prepares to testify in lawsuit against newspaper group

    01:45

  • Grand jury hearing evidence in Trump’s handling of classified documents set to meet, sources say

    02:09

  • New drug effective at preventing growth of lower-grade brain tumors, clinical trial finds

    01:48

  • Signaling issues may have caused deadly train crash in India, officials say

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    China defends actions at sea after close call between warship and American destroyer

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Loud boom heard after fighter jets scrambled to intercept small plane

    01:54

  • Teen and friends shave their heads to support mother battling cancer

    02:51

  • New technology creates AI romantic partners for users

    03:15

  • Parts of Florida under flood alert as Arlene brings heavy wind and rain

    01:32

  • Federal judge declares Tennessee drag restriction law unconstitutional

    01:44

  • Suspect in disappearance of Natalee Holloway to be extradited to U.S.

    01:29

  • Republican presidential candidates kicking off campaigns in Iowa

    02:02

  • Chinese warship has close call with American destroyer in Taiwan Strait

    01:36

  • Nearly 300 people dead after passenger trains crash in India

    01:40

  • Celebrating the class of 2023

    04:15

  • Texas slammed with severe weather and tornadoes

    01:51

  • Family reunited after car was stolen with two-year-old child inside

    01:23

  • New details on days leading up to Jeffrey Epstein’s death revealed

    02:32

  • Over 100 people dead after catastrophic train derailment in India

    01:04

Nightly News

China defends actions at sea after close call between warship and American destroyer

01:50

China is defending its latest act of aggression at sea after one of its warships came within 450 feet of an American Navy destroyer in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese defense minister said the recent joint United States and Canadian patrols in the region served as a “provocation.” NBC News’ Monica Alba reports.June 4, 2023

  • FAA under pressure to update emergency evacuation standards for airlines

    01:56

  • Prince Harry prepares to testify in lawsuit against newspaper group

    01:45

  • Grand jury hearing evidence in Trump’s handling of classified documents set to meet, sources say

    02:09

  • New drug effective at preventing growth of lower-grade brain tumors, clinical trial finds

    01:48

  • Signaling issues may have caused deadly train crash in India, officials say

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    China defends actions at sea after close call between warship and American destroyer

    01:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All