China fires missiles over Taiwan in response to House Speaker Pelosi’s visit

China’s military escalation is high with fronts on air, sea, land, the cyber sphere, and space. Fighter jets circled Taiwan as missiles were fired over the land, and nine landed in the waters off of Japan. This comes in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to support the democratic government in Taiwan. This raises the U.S.’s fear of an accidental confrontation. China has cut off all lines of communications with the U.S. Aug. 5, 2022

