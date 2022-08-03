China holds live-fire military drills as Pelosi visits Taiwan

China is ramping up its military drills in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s historic trip to Taiwan. This is China’s first live-fire exercises off Taiwan since 1996. Beijing sent fighter jets across a critical dividing line between Taiwan and the mainland, according to Taiwan and a senior U.S. official, raising U.S. fears that either side could miscalculate. Pelosi met with human rights leaders and Taiwan’s democratically elected president Tsai Ing-wen.Aug. 3, 2022