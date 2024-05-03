IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
China launches spacecraft to explore far side of moon
May 3, 2024

Nightly News

China launches spacecraft to explore far side of moon

The launch of a mission to the moon by China was the latest move in a renewed space race. The unmanned mission will collect lunar samples from the far side of the moon in an effort to learn more about the moon's origins. NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer reports.May 3, 2024

