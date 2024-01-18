IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms

    02:30

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

    01:34

  • Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners

    01:47

  • With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

    02:43

  • Colorectal cancer on the rise for younger Americans

    01:51

  • Roseland Portrait Project celebrates people from Chicago south side neighborhood

    01:44

  • U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region

    02:08

  • Gilgo Beach suspect charged in fourth murder

    02:00

  • Massive winter storm impacting tens of millions

    01:43

  • War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    02:14

  • Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win

    02:46

  • Iowa caucusgoers kick off 2024 presidential campaign

    02:56

  • All eyes on Iowa's caucusgoers tonight

    02:24

  • What to expect in tonight’s Iowa caucus

    01:30

  • Border battle between Biden administration and Texas officials escalates

    01:29

  • New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas

    02:15

  • Search continues for Navy SEALs missing in Gulf of Aden

    01:01

  • State of emergency as U.S. faces arctic blast

    01:40

Nightly News

China reveals big drop in birth rate

00:49

China is trying to project strength on the world stage, but is dealing with a new setback at home. Despite offering incentives to couples to have more children, the birth rate has declined sharply. India recently overtook China as the most populous country. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer has late details.Jan. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms

    02:30

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

    01:34

  • Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners

    01:47

  • With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

    02:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All