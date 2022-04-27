China’s call for Covid testing of 20 million in Beijing sparks fears of harsh lockdown

How can the U.S. adapt for an all-electric vehicle future? Inside the search for charging solutions02:09
Lawmakers grill Mayorkas over Biden’s immigration policies and Title 4201:44
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright honored by U.S. leaders at funeral01:52
- Now Playing
China’s call for Covid testing of 20 million in Beijing sparks fears of harsh lockdown01:23
- UP NEXT
McCarthy addresses leaked January 6 comments in closed-door meeting01:45
Report finds pattern of racial discrimination within Minneapolis police department01:41
Marine Veteran returns to the U.S. after Russian imprisonment02:01
Russia threatens against outside interference in Ukraine conflict01:54
How the government's forest-clearing plan aims to fight wildfires before they start02:59
The Jack Russell Terrier detecting bombs in Ukraine01:29
Military home operator investigated over mold and unhealthy living conditions01:45
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after teen's death at Florida amusement park01:51
How Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could change the platform01:37
Supreme Court weighs Biden’s removal of Trump immigration policy01:28
Mariupol steel plant hit by Russian forces 35 times, authorities say02:29
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid01:46
NASA’s Jessica Watkins on heading to the ISS: A step toward ‘a very exciting future’02:08
Mysterious hepatitis outbreak among children01:29
Supreme Court weighs case of Washington coach asked not to pray on the field01:37
U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks02:33
How can the U.S. adapt for an all-electric vehicle future? Inside the search for charging solutions02:09
Lawmakers grill Mayorkas over Biden’s immigration policies and Title 4201:44
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright honored by U.S. leaders at funeral01:52
- Now Playing
China’s call for Covid testing of 20 million in Beijing sparks fears of harsh lockdown01:23
- UP NEXT
McCarthy addresses leaked January 6 comments in closed-door meeting01:45
Report finds pattern of racial discrimination within Minneapolis police department01:41
Play All