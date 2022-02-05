China’s human rights record slammed as Beijing Olympics kick off
The United States and a number of other countries announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games, with the Biden administration citing China’s “egregious human rights abuses and atrocities.” The U.S. calls China’s treatment of its Muslim Uyghur population a genocide, with more than one million people in mass detention centers.Feb. 5, 2022
