Chinese Companies Illegally Shipping Fentanyl to U.S.

 

Law enforcement officials say Chinese companies pushing online orders for dangerous drugs like fentanyl are in part to blame for America’s opioid crisis.

U.S. News

California Lawmakers Begin Push for 100% Clean Energy by 2045

U.S. news
White Nationalist Figure Cantwell Turns Himself In on Warrants

U.S. news
Colin Kaepernick Rally Draws Huge Crowd Outside NFL Headquarters

U.S. news
Amazon's Acquisition of Whole Foods Won't Be Blocked by FTC

Business News
U.N. Committee Calls on 'U.S. Government' to Unequivocally Reject Racist Hate

U.S. news

World News

ISIS Video Features Boy Who Says He's American, Son of U.S. Soldier

U.S. news
Typhoon Hato Slams Hong Kong With 95 MPH Winds
Video

Asia
Danish Police Searching for Missing Journalist Find Headless Torso

World
Bus With Gas Containers Found Near Canceled Rotterdam Concert

World
U.S. Expands Mexico Travel Advisory on Crime, Killings

World
Nightly Reads

Did Owner of Million-Dollar U.S. Home Help North Korea Evade Sanctions?

EXCLUSIVE
Boston Police Use Ice Cream to Improve Community Relations

Inspiring America
High Blood Pressure Diagnoses Could Increase Among Teens, Kids

Kids' Health
New Program Aims to Keep OB/GYNs in Rural America

Health news
Tom Brokaw Calls for New Ideas in Washington

Donald Trump
