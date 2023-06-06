IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chris Christie makes 2024 GOP presidential bid official

    What we know about the Virginia private plane crash

Nightly News

Chris Christie makes 2024 GOP presidential bid official

01:45

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, is kicking off his bid for the White House in New Hampshire. He joins a growing Republican field with former President Trump as the frontrunner. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports from Manchester.June 6, 2023

    Chris Christie makes 2024 GOP presidential bid official

    What we know about the Virginia private plane crash

