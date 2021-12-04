Chris Cuomo terminated from CNN

Four days after an indefinite suspension, CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo for failing to tell the whole truth about his involvement in his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s defense. Andrew Cuomo resigned as Governor of New York earlier this year after a series of women accused him of sexual harassment. He has denied the accusations.Dec. 4, 2021
