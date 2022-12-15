IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Christian pastor and son arrested in alleged Covid fraud scheme

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Tornado hits New Orleans as massive winter storm sweeps U.S.

    04:18

  • Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out

    01:37

  • Migrant surge at border ahead of Title 42 ending

    01:29

  • Fed announces another interest rate hike of 0.5%

    01:36

  • Charges against Paul Pelosi’s attacker will go forward, judge rules

    01:32

  • Former ‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen tWitch Boss dead at 40 years old

    02:24

  • 13 strangers become friends with road trip after flight cancellation

    01:31

  • Title 42 set to end as some Texas officials warn of deepening border crisis

    02:02

  • United Airlines buys record number of Boeing planes

    01:49

  • Inflation easing amid holiday shopping season, new government report says

    02:09

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested and facing multiple criminal charges

    02:42

  • Monstrous winter storm leaving 14 million under alerts

    03:28

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas

    01:38

  • Electric vehicle tax credit comes with major restrictions

    02:45

  • Brooklyn photographer inspires many amid devastating health setback

    01:47

  • DHS Secretary Mayorkas addresses antisemitism in the U.S.

    01:51

  • Scientists produce nuclear fusion breakthrough

    01:30

  • Suspected Lockerbie bomber makes first court appearance in U.S.

    01:44

  • Brittney Griner adjusting to life back in U.S.

    01:44

Nightly News

Christian pastor and son arrested in alleged Covid fraud scheme

02:26

Josh Edwards and his father Evan were arrested today after lying on an application for a PPP loan and receiving $8 million to keep the family’s Christian ministry afloat during the pandemic, prosecutors say. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on what the funds were used for.Dec. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Christian pastor and son arrested in alleged Covid fraud scheme

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Tornado hits New Orleans as massive winter storm sweeps U.S.

    04:18

  • Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out

    01:37

  • Migrant surge at border ahead of Title 42 ending

    01:29

  • Fed announces another interest rate hike of 0.5%

    01:36

  • Charges against Paul Pelosi’s attacker will go forward, judge rules

    01:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All