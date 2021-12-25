Christmas celebrations are happening all around the world, but many look different than originally hoped. Different countries are marking the event as Covid creates hurdles for a second holiday season.Dec. 25, 2021
San Diego choir unites to share holiday songs
02:54
Movie theaters hope for rebound following pandemic struggles
02:12
James Webb telescope launches into space
01:44
Now Playing
Christmas celebrations underway around the world
01:42
UP NEXT
Dr. Paul Offit on how to go about holiday gatherings
01:49
Flight cancellations and staffing shortages leave many scrambling for holidays