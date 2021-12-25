IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • San Diego choir unites to share holiday songs

    02:54

  • Movie theaters hope for rebound following pandemic struggles

    02:12

  • James Webb telescope launches into space

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Christmas celebrations underway around the world

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Paul Offit on how to go about holiday gatherings

    01:49

  • Flight cancellations and staffing shortages leave many scrambling for holidays

    02:23

  • Americans gather for Christmas amid omicron surge

    02:19

  • Major airlines cancel holiday flights as omicron spreads

    02:21

  • What Christmas looks like around the world amid pandemic

    01:22

  • Severe weather across western U.S.

    01:23

  • California’s Napa Valley hit hard by historic drought

    02:15

  • Powerful James Webb Telescope set to launch on Christmas morning

    01:36

  • Meet the group of journalists behind NBC Nightly News

    05:10

  • Kentucky town comes together for toy giveaway after deadly tornado

    01:38

  • Kim Potter found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

    02:09

  • Long Covid testing lines ahead of holiday gatherings

    02:43

  • Packed roads and airports with Americans on the move for the holidays

    01:51

  • Putin says Russia doesn’t want war with Ukraine

    01:21

  • Dreaming of a white Christmas? How climate change could impact the chance of snow

    01:30

  • Challenges facing foster kids aging out of the system

    03:43

Nightly News

Christmas celebrations underway around the world

01:42

Christmas celebrations are happening all around the world, but many look different than originally hoped. Different countries are marking the event as Covid creates hurdles for a second holiday season.Dec. 25, 2021

  • San Diego choir unites to share holiday songs

    02:54

  • Movie theaters hope for rebound following pandemic struggles

    02:12

  • James Webb telescope launches into space

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Christmas celebrations underway around the world

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Paul Offit on how to go about holiday gatherings

    01:49

  • Flight cancellations and staffing shortages leave many scrambling for holidays

    02:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All